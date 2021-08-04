Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Garon Suede Youngwolfe, 26, Stratford, and Kelsy Jo White Buffalo, 22, Ponca City.
Jeffery Dalton Brewer, 20, and Jadyn Nicole Meadows, 20, both of Elmore City.
Ronald Larry Martin, 80, Elmore City, and Karen Diana Davis, 74, Tyler, Texas.
Daniel Todd Frazier, 54, and Eymi Carina Giron Zelaya De Funez, 39, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Dava Faye Wilson and William Homer Wilson.
Bobbi Jo Jennings-Covel and Donnie Gene Covel.
Felonies Filed
He Jun Ye, cultivation of controlled substance.
Yun Zhu, cultivation of controlled substance.
Liu Fengzhu, cultivation of controlled substance.
Cheng Yi Lin, conspiracy.
Chen Feng Zhao, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Lin Yun Feng, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Lin Ming Da, aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy.
Alfred Gregory, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Wen Cai Li, cultivation of marijuana.
Destiny Dawn Strider, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Rylee M. Stevens, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense).
Misdemeanors Filed
Roy Wathern Talbott III, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Andy Eric Brownlee, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Stephanie Renee Crouse (alias – Stephanie Renee Edwards), possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ian Lee O'Neal, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Gianna Hill, assault and battery.
Dawn Diane Letham (alias – Dawn D. Beckelheimer, Dawn Haws), larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Tong Mu Chen, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Beverly May Crites, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Antonio Todd, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.