Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Richard Lee Brown, 65, and Tammy Lynn Goforth, 53, both of Wynnewood.
Angel Zamora Hernandez, 28, and Mary Jolynn Wall, 49, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Lauren Lea Dennis and Jacob Aaron Dennis.
Brittany Leynette Farley and Brad Aaron Farley.
Melanie Michelle Blanchard and Jamin Dalton Blanchard.
Laci Nicole Henning and Michael Dale Henning Jr.
Erin Elizabeth Headrick and Jimmy Dale Headrick.
Jennifer B. Ward and Larry C. Ward Jr.
Frankie May Koehler and James Dale Koehler.
Lacy Dawn Cowan and Bryce James Cowan.
Eric McGuffin and Jody McGuffin.
Kenzie Dawn Cunnius and Dillon Ray Cunnius.
Anisa Tucker and Clayton Tucker.
Ty Jacob Runyan and Jessi Nicole Runyan.
Cindy Denise Smith and Robert Arthur Smith.
David Allen May and Jodi Lee May.
Rachel Gugino and Marc Gugino.
Vincent Garett Johnson and Marin Olivia Johnson.
Alaizia D. Searcy and Tanner C. Searcy.
William Marvin Brooks and Jennifer Nicole Brooks.
Felonies Filed
Anthony Edward Sexton, obtaining valuable thing by false pretenses.
Emily Ann Long, 3 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer, malicious injury to property – over $1,000, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Ji Duan Zhu, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Emily Ann Long, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Kyle Don Dennis, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jeffrey Walter Dansby, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Brocc Alexander Worley, domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Amy Lynn White, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, public intoxication.
Rebekah Alanis, public intoxication.
Michael Shane Fields, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Carolyn Melissa Otto, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jonas Martin Levy, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dustin Burkett, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Amanda Robison, disturbing the peace.
Dillon Bonner, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Alton Corvell Burgess, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Jeffrey Walter Dansby, reckless driving, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duriel Clayton Flowers, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Coleson Stingley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
