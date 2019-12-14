Marriages Filed
James Glenn Wallace Neal, 36, Stratford, and Tina Marie Daffern, 41, Ada.
Brett Alan Sheppard, 32, and Heather Brooke Leslie, 33, both of Stratford.
Gary Lynn Johnson, 61, and Evelyn Darlene Vestle, 56, both of Maysville.
Carl Bradley Tacker, 28, and Susannah Marie Rowell, 26, both of Pauls Valley.
Felonies Filed
Angela Aileen Rasmussen (alias – Angela Dirck), obtaining cash by false pretense.
Donald Blake Bone, possession of firearm after former conviction.
Tucson Charles Evans, bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverages/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Amanda Lyons, possession of controlled dangerous substance in jail.
Shane Farrell Thomas, felony value – false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Cade Phillip Humphrey, protective order violation.
Misdemeanors filed
Brandon Conner, disturbing the peace, assault and battery.
Lisa Butler, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Gregory Keith Brown III, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol..
Sammi Brooke Scott, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Lonnie Vanallen, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Matthew Leon Henshaw, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Vanity Shae Hooser, driving while impaired, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Danny Ray Walker, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, disturbing the peace.
Crawford Don Harper, petit larceny.
Alisha Black, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Stacy Lynn Morris, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jackie Lynn Sturgill, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
John Wilson Reames (alias – J.W. Reames, Heather and John Reames), obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Shiloh Rain Henderson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cade Phillip Humphrey, threaten to perform act of violence.
