Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jon Wesley Edwards, 23, Stratford, and McKinzie Berett Reichle, 22, Arkansas City, Okla.
Divorces Filed
Mary J. Zamora and Angel Zamora.
Felonies Filed
Ted A. Goforth, feloniously pointing firearm.
David Neil Biggs, assault and/or battery on medical care provider.
Jessica Denise Mitchell, leaving scene of accident involving injury.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kyle Don Dennis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly Marilen Frazier (alias – Holly Marilen Young), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Vanessa Kaye Lowry, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jamison Lamar Gilbert, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Michael Ray Speelman, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Elaine Oden, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrell Hubby, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kevin Battaille, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Lee Robison, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Tammalege C. Hendrix, disturbing the peace.
Levi Markus Raper, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ronald Ralph Alspaugh, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
