Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Donald Cole Gallup, 38, Pauls Valley, and Madison Kay Carter, 25, Edmond.
Marcy Jimboy, 59, Stratford, and Susanne Hicks, 56, Okemah.
James Cole Young, 26, and Taylor Michelle Poe, 26, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Karri A. McKim and Thomas Skidmore.
Felonies Filed
Candi Jo Weldon, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Alvaro Maldonado, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Justin Lee Lambeth, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, bring contraband into county jail.
Justin Lee Lambeth, larceny from the house.
Austin Chase Ensey, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Michael Shane Robertson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brittany Nicole Louie, assault and battery.
Keith Grady Dashti, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Justin Lee Lambeth, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristina Dawn Clark, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Aaron Milligan, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.