Divorces Filed
Ryan Jacob Woody and Jacey Lynn Woody.
Sherry Renee Deere and Johnny Lee McCarroll Sr.
Denise Del Toro and Rene J. Del Toro.
Dillon Eugene Combes and Tina Jane Haney Combes.
Katelyn Cheyenne Rhudy and Clay Randel Rhudy.
Felonies Filed
Teddy William Stolhand, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Sue Ellen McCaskill, abuse by a caretaker.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brian Wesley Griffith, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting arrest.
Kelly Millinder, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Howard Michael Watson, obstruction, resisting arrest.
Shelby Austian Milligan, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Bin Li, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating a vehicle without proper license plate/decal.
