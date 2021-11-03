Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
William Howard Williams, 56, Madison, Wis., and Joyce Elaine Holland, 66, DeForest, Wis.
Joshua Wayne Gilliam, 25, and Cari Alicia Shearer, 29, both of Maysville.
Ethan Michael Kile, 27, Elmore City, and Brooklyn Jo Howard, 24, Davis.
Nicholas Scott Smith, 40, and Megan Elizabeth Fales, 31, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Michele Daniele Horn and David Wayne Horn.
Casey C. Farrow and Cody Alexander Farrow.
Spencer Jay Ward and Brittany Jade Ward.
Kimberly Alyne Eardman and Jack Austin Eardman.
Felonies Filed
Warren Brian Bradley, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee (after former conviction).
Alex Palmer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misty June Reed (alias – Misty June Jones), trafficking in illegal drugs.
Heather Shawna Scyrkels, 10 counts of cruelty to animals.
Shawn Edward Smith, embezzlement.
Elijah James Donald Chezem (alias – Elijah James Chezem, Donald Unk), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Coal Meric Taylor, uttering forged instrument.
Dymetrius Dekane Kinley, robbery second degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Warren Brian Bradley, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, assault on police officer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Christopher Grady Scott, assault and battery.
Adrian S. Williams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Lance Harmon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
