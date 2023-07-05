Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Colby Duane Rhodes, 26, Elmore City, and Mallorie Sue Manning, Tatums.

Joseph Peller Joyce, 25, Oklahoma City, and Taylor Kay Couch, 22, Edmond.

Divorces Filed

Sherrell Nicole Goggans and William Chase Goggans.

Jeannine Helen Patric Morris and Monty Dwaine Morris.

Felonies Filed

Antrell Deshawn Halbert, feloniously pointing a firearm.

Misdemeanors Filed

Chance Regan Fuller, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Austin White, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Odessa Marie Clarke, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Makayla Macon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

