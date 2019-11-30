Marriages Filed
Delbert Alexander, 53, and Beth Ann Burkett, 49, both of Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Karri Dahnnette Drury and David Michael Drury.
Felonies Filed
Bridget Nicole Cook, bail jumping.
Messiah La'Damian Harris, bail jumping.
Misdemeanors Filed
Charles Cody Robert Smith, disturbing the peace.
Kirk A. Lauricella, abandoning animal along street/highway.
Briana Roberts (alias – Briana Leeann Leslie), disturbing the peace.
