Marriages Filed

Delbert Alexander, 53, and Beth Ann Burkett, 49, both of Stratford.

Divorces Filed

Karri Dahnnette Drury and David Michael Drury.

Felonies Filed

Bridget Nicole Cook, bail jumping.

Messiah La'Damian Harris, bail jumping.

Misdemeanors Filed

Charles Cody Robert Smith, disturbing the peace.

Kirk A. Lauricella, abandoning animal along street/highway.

Briana Roberts (alias – Briana Leeann Leslie), disturbing the peace.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you