Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Michael Shawn Chance Whittington, 27, Wynnewood, and Desireé Nicole Spencer, 29, Norman.
Nicholas Stephen Ellis, 24, and Hailey Rae Leach, 22, both of Ardmore.
Divorces Filed
Herald Lloyd Childress and Gena Lenae Payne.
Daniel Lee Seabolt and Jennifer Amy Seabolt.
Felonies Filed
Dustin Tate Jones, 8 counts of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16.
Austin White, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Everardo Villarreal Garza, trafficking marijuana, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Angelo Marcell Andrews, violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Sean Patrick Smothers, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Kelten Dante Isenberg, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Chance Layne Appleton, burglary in the third degree.
Heather Marie Tryon, 2 counts of assault and/or battery on medical care provider, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Robert Lee Jackson, aggravated possession of child pornography or in the alternative sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 12 or in the alternative sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 12, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
Tabitha Miriah Winn, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
