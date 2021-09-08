Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kajuonn Everett Newman, 31, Edmond, and Phuong Nguyen Mai Vo, 18, Oklahoma City.
Jaston Daniel Korzan, 23, Stratford, and Abbey Nicole Wilson, 21, Ada.
Kyle Douglas Ford, 31, Pauls Valley, and Autum Casey Knowles, 23, Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Allison Renee Throneberry and Jonathan Matthew Throneberry.
Felonies Filed
Jessica Leann Randolph, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Jose Ventura Meave, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute.
Christopher Allen Trevino, burglary in the first degree, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jackson Kinsley, public intoxication.
Mason Lane Kinsley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Paul Talkington, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jessica Leann Randolph, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jasmine Moneke Patterson, public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Scott Robert Simmons, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Michelle Lynn Craig, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Theodore Higgins, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Justin Ray Medders, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Allen Trevino, assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, public intoxication.
