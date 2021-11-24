Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Thomas Shane Smith, 37, and Era Bella Hernandez, 26, both of Wynnewood.
Robert Bailey Usrey, 19, Maysville, and Katelyn Ashlee Wallace, 21, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Koby Kaul Kile and Larea Kathleen Kile.
Angela Doss and Michael Doss.
Felonies Filed
Roy Wathern Talbott III, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Jon Alen Logan (alias – Jon Allen Logan), cruelty to animals.
Quintin Ryan Cavnar, robbery first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, kidnapping.
Melissa Brewer, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Yong Qiu Chen, cultivation of controlled substance.
Misdemeanors Filed
Roy Wathern Talbott III, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
David Edwards, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Terry Henrie, assault and battery.
Warren Brian Bradley, knowingly making false alarm.
Brandy Celeste Brady, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Victor Marquez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
