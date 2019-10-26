Marriages Filed
Brandon Ray Kelley, 33, Dougherty, and Chelsea Renee Long, 23, Davis.
Austin Michael Don Taylor, 21, and Shelby Kelia Pennington, 19, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Kelly Don Hallmark and Ashley Lynn Hallmark.
Caleb Jordan Matthews and Britnee Dian Matthews.
Julie Renee Green-Jones and Shaydon Eugene Jones.
Brandon L. Maness and Sarah Beth Maness.
Felonies Filed
Anthony Tony Nelson, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Anthony Lavar Swanson, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Kenneth Ray Preast, bringing drugs into jail.
Corey Deon Banks, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Anthony Tony Nelson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Haden Michael Peck, assault and battery.
Derrick Joseph Parfait Jr., assault and battery.
Randy Octavio Oroxom Sandoval, assault and battery.
Mary Gracie Elizabeth Marsh, assault and battery.
Michael Shane Nanney, public intoxication.
Johni Dawn Adkisson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.