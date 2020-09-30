Marriages Filed
Benjamin Cole Davis, 29, and Megan Victoria Davis, 28, both of Maysville.
Jaycob Don Carlton, 27, Pauls Valley, and Crystal Candace Gray, 27, Ninnekah.
Jarron Thomas Qualls, 28, and Sandra Jo Jablinske, 37, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Kelly R. Wilson and Stanley E. Wilson Jr.
Latasha Lynn Beltran and Jorge David Beltran.
Lisa G. Webster and Brad P. Webster.
Erin Kay Irvin and William Cole Irvin.
Nicholas S. Smith and Natalie M. Smith.
Felonies Filed
Todd Allan James, false declaration of ownership in pawn (after former conviction).
Shawn Michael Schneider, bringing contraband (weapon/explosive/drug/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Colter Ples Thornburg, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Dewayne Goines, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping.
Larry Monroe Hirrill Jr., possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Todd Allan James, 2 counts of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Andy Zheng, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Justin Lee Sanders, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer.
Bridgette Leanne Black, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jamie Dawn McReynolds, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Thomas Ray Denny, obstructing officer, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Seaton Day Jr., resisting an officer, public intoxication.
Levi Gage Amore, driving a motor vehicle while under the intoxication of alcohol.
Larry Monroe Hirrill Jr., reckless handling of a firearm.
Joseph Dean Sutherland, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dennis Dawayne Hedgecoth, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Joseph Mitchell Phillips, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.