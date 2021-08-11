Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Dalton Andrew Morse, 22, and Tia Maelee Upshaw, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Robert Woody Knight, 19, and Hannah Jean Williams, 21, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Ann Nash and Travis Nash.
Lacy Lee Curry and Joseph Don Curry.
Rajender Singh Tomar and Sandra Dalila Melgar Tomar.
Felonies Filed
Shannon David Mason, kidnapping.
Landon Dilbeck, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Chafen Ray Harrison, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Xin Lin, impersonating police officer.
Robert Hillyer Stanton, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Shannon David Mason, obstructing officer.
Terri Richardson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Bradley S. Parr, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Damien Michael Edwards, disturbing the peace.
Chafen Ray Harrison, assault and battery, resisting an officer.
Aaron Michael Day, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dennis Eugene Clay III, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Edwin Miles, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal.
