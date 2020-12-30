Garvin County Public Records

Felonies Filed
Aaron Ray Alton, fugitive from justice.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, bringing contraband (weapon/explosive/drug/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) into jail/penal institution.
Misdemeanors Filed
Dustin Colton Odell, transporting open container, public intoxication.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, domestic abuse – assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Andrew Duane Swafford, obstructing officer.
