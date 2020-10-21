Marriages Filed
Tyler James Martin, 35, and Shanella Rae Burris, 49, both of Ada.
Nathan Cole Newcomb, 22, Lindsay, and Brookelyn Makenzie Haning, 20, Collinsville, Texas.
Joshua Lee Chapman, 30, Elmore City, and C'Ayra Nichole Wood, 25, Ada.
William Chase Goggans, 25, and Sherrell Nicole Goodwin, 25, both of Pauls Valley.
Jason Adam Courtright, 37, and Ashley Elizabeth Koski, 32, both of Lindsay.
Morgan Riley Leverett, 28, Pauls Valley, and Ashley Nicole Henderson, 26, Stratford.
Dalton Dean Rowlett, 26, and Kaylie Amelia Whetzal, 26, both of Edmond.
Divorces Filed
Kenneth Gene Tanzy and Courtney Dianne Tanzy.
Rosalio Vasquez Meave and Sonya Hill Vasquez.
Christopher Allen Clapp and Audrey Sue Gregg-Clapp.
Cameo Christian Lace James and Christopher Ray Skiles.
Krystal Ree Hedgecoth and Kenneth James Hedgecoth.
Felonies Filed
Emily Denise Farmer (alias – Emily Gregory), feloniously pointing firearm.
Michael Fisher (a/k/a Mike Fisher), shooting with intent to kill.
Edward Ray Loper, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Christine Elouise Severs, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Colton Edward Summers, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Jamie M. Kirkland, domestic abuse – assault and battery, assault and battery.
Gretchen Denise Martinez, embezzlement.
Christopher Allen Trevino, assault and battery.
Shirley Yvonne Arrington, threaten to perform act of violence.
Jawuan Tyree Garza, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, trespassing after being forbidden.
Jawuan Tyree Garza, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Larry Dean Brooks, obstructing public road, dumping trash on public/private property.
James C. Weaver, assault and battery.
Braden Giambaresi, possession of alcohol by person under 21, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Wade Edward Hicks, trespassing after being forbidden, injury to standing crop.
Kristie Lynn Snelgrooes, trespassing after being forbidden, injury to standing crop.
Shayne Franklin Todd, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
George Hill Walling, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Justin Roger Johnson, 2 counts of domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Tashka Robert Frank Maret, assault and battery.
Thomas Dale Ross, threaten to perform act of violence.
Adrianna Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Daniel Eugene Gordon, assault and battery.
Frank Allen Glover, assault and battery.
Weston Drewdel Snelgrooes, embezzlement.
Colton Edward Summers, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
