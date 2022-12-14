Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ricky Shiguy Henry, 45, and Caroline Elsie Berryhill, 59, both of Pauls Valley.
Lee Eric Neskorik, 72, Rio Rancho, N.M., and Dorothy J. Beauchamp, 69, Davis.
Divorces Filed
Wanda Kay Lance and Sonny Boy Lance Jr.
Jose Saenz and Martha Sofia Saenz.
Kevin Lee Scroggins and Angel Dawn Scroggins.
Kristen Winn and Clint Winn.
Jarrod Kent Blevins and Kimberly Jo Blevins.
Felonies Filed
Carlos Arellano Sanchez, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Manuel Arrellano-Sanchez, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Erik Martinez, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Fabian Franco, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Dustin Clayton Popejoy, trafficking methamphetamine.
Letia Skinner (alias – Letia Griffith), trafficking methamphetamine.
Pin Feng Yang, cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana.
Wen Xiong Yang, cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana.
Donald Cecil Damrill, aggravated assault and battery.
Curtis Ellis Cater, unauthorized use of vehicle known to be stolen.
Paul Ray Bryan, bringing contraband into a jail.
Misdemeanors Filed
Tonya Renee Withee, disturbing the peace.
Cole Livingston Stewart, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ted Goforth, discharging firearm in public place.
Erik Lee Haney, petit larceny.
Sandy Teresa Ridenour, petit larceny.
Heather Reames (alias – Heather Damron), driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Everett Zane Smith, disturbing the peace.
Shawn Morrison, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
