Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Dillon Ray Snell, 25, and Alyssa Jade Cheatham, 24, both of Paoli.
Paul Leon Yates, 46, and Brandy Renae Dixon, 39, both of Pauls Valley.
Nathan Daniel Tucker, 33, and Tiffinie Christine Hacker, 33, both of Wynnewood.
Sidney Ray Duke and Joanna Mae Pope.
Vernon Lee Tillery Jr., 33, and Amanda Carol Chappell, 25, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Susan Reneé Fisher and Jeffery Clay Fisher.
Felonies Filed
Jesse Mikkelson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Dymetrius Dekane Kinley, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Sharon Harris, embezzlement.
Danyalle May Dobbins, 3 counts of child neglect.
Kelby C. Harper, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Angela Fleming, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kathy Jo Tisdale, petit larceny.
Michael Tomas Holland, public intoxication.
Karla Wall, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid driver's license, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture.
Amy Lynn White, assault and battery.
Bryson Scott Johnson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rickie Scott Stanford, threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael Grady Slay, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Gayla Mae Dawson, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Nakita D. McMean, public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace.
Kelby C. Harper, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ashley Louise Brown, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Justin Roger Johnson, 2 counts of larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Alexis Rose Ramsey, false reporting of crime.
Sarah Russ, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
