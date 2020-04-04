Felonies Filed

Nathan Daniel Hildreth, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

Fred Douglas Rushing, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

Eslee Neal McCroskey, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy.

Misdemeanors Filed

Eslee Neal McCroskey, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.

Jeffrey Driscoll, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Tedrick Leon Smith, public intoxication.

Tayana R. Richardson, false reporting of a crime.

Billy Leon Hall Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Thomas Austin Potts Sr., petit larceny.

Kathleen Nicole Tolison, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Teddy William Stolhand, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winston Williams Jr., actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

Cory Allen Ross, assault and battery upon a police officer.

