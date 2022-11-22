Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Travis Daniel Sawyer, 24, and Maranda Dawn Weeks, 21, both of Byars.

Brandi Earlene Washington, 43, Wynnewood, and Jay Aushanai Ja Shay Paul, 24, Edmond.

Divorces Filed

Emily Denise Fisher and Michael Lloyd Fisher.

Felonies Filed

Jordan Chase Richardson, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.

Kobey Blane Simpson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated.

Rashahd Dremont Revels, 2 counts of child neglect.

Misdemeanors Filed

Christopher Scott Herring, entering with unlawful intent, larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Crawford Don Harper, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Kathy Jo Tisdale, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Marcus Allen Jordan, harassing and threatening electronic communication.

Crawford Don Harper, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

