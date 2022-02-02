Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Michael Travis McMillan, 52, and Kimberlin Le, 47, both of Dallas, Texas.
Kotus Hugh Finley, 22, and Juana M Menchaca Rivera, 22, both of Lindsay.
Travis Garrett Melton, 29, Perryville, Ark., and Nichol Marie Burks, 37, Olive Branch, Miss.
Divorces Filed
Bryan Michael Berry and Vanessa Hagan.
Megan Nicole Cannon and Randall Christopher Cannon.
Joshua M. Beasley and Shelby N. Gober Beasley.
Felonies Filed
Rashad McAdams, bringing contraband into a jail.
Matthew Ryne Brumley, abuse by caretaker.
Brian Tate Shannon, malicious injury to property – over $1,000, attempted burglary in the second degree.
Johnny Patrick Shea, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
John Westley Williams, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Dana Michelle Moore (alias Dana Parks, Dana Anschutz), trafficking methamphetamine.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brian Tate Shannon, petit larceny.
Johnny Patrick Shea, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Bastien, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding – posted zone.
Nicholas Jay Field, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sherry Ann Archer, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ryan C Zeidler, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Brian Wesley Griffith, threaten to perform act of violence.
Dakota Blackwood, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.