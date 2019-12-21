Marriages Filed
Michael Gregory Finley, 47, Lindsay, and Jodie Lynne Murray, 39, Broken Arrow.
Rogelio Lazaro Monteagudo, 22, Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Anathalie Jazmin Lopez, 22, Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Nancy Schickram and David Schickram.
Felonies Filed
Terence Jadon Johnson, uttering forged instrument.
Jonathan Matthew Barrett, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shelby Austian Milligan, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Terry Scott Simmons, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Laura Michelle Dobbins, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kourtney Lynn Brecheisen, unlawful entry.
Danny Ray Crawford Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Manuel Mora Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Donald Gregory Watson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.