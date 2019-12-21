Marriages Filed

Michael Gregory Finley, 47, Lindsay, and Jodie Lynne Murray, 39, Broken Arrow.

Rogelio Lazaro Monteagudo, 22, Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Anathalie Jazmin Lopez, 22, Lindsay.

Divorces Filed

Nancy Schickram and David Schickram.

Felonies Filed

Terence Jadon Johnson, uttering forged instrument.

Jonathan Matthew Barrett, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Shelby Austian Milligan, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.

Terry Scott Simmons, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Misdemeanors Filed

Laura Michelle Dobbins, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Kourtney Lynn Brecheisen, unlawful entry.

Danny Ray Crawford Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Manuel Mora Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Donald Gregory Watson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

