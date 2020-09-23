Marriages Filed
Robert C. Reed, 62, Lindsay, and Melanie Dawn Woltman, 60, Seminole.
Tavis Otto Walters, 30, and Paige Nicole Winnett, 24, both of Elmore City.
Thomas E. Hunt, 64, and Kimberly Annette Wallace, 53, both of Wynnewood.
Christopher Omar Cantu, 27, Alamo, Texas, and Ashley Marie Foster, 24, Pauls Valley.
Frank Lee Hanson, 37, Elmore City, and Kaylynn Noelle Gray, 18, Oklahoma City.
Felonies Filed
Richard L. Montoya, trafficking in illegal drugs – methamphetamine, endeavoring/conspiracy to deliver controlled dangerous substance.
Cameron Ray, safety zones around elementary and junior high schools, child care facilities and playgrounds.
Edward Ray Loper, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Justin Lee Lambeth, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, use of tele device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
William Boyce Pierce Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Abdul Baldema Lozano-Alvarado, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rodney Wayne Lyle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, use of a telecommunication device in a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Tyler Eli Weeks, rape – first degree, 4 counts of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16.
Darrell Lee Sherwood, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated.
Misdemeanors Filed
Richard L. Montoya, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kimberly Michelle Teague, protective order violation.
Malvin Joe Avriett, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Justin Lee Lambeth, protective order violation.
Jerry Charles Miles, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Keith Ryan Tanchuk, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, public intoxication.
Gregory Lynn Brown, protective order violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.