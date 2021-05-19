Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Michael Ray Arnold Jr., 26, Madill, and Marrisa Ann Finley, 25, Pauls Valley.
Robert Hernandez, 23, Paoli, and Seci Guadalupe Guardado, 22, Pauls Valley.
Christopher Micheal Clay, 25, and Hunter Nicole Pinley, 25, both of Stratford.
Felonies Filed
Andy Wayne Alexander, fugitive from justice.
Misdemeanors Filed
Peyton Michael Dewitt, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Madison White, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Barry Michael Jim, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Amy Mallory Addison (alias – Heather Addison, Melanie Moran), assault and battery.
Bonifacio Hernandez Riddle, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Reid Wyatt Gabet, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Rebekah Alanis, public intoxication.
