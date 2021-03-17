Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jeremy Wade Griffin, 42, and Elisabeth Holly Minshew, 38, both of Ratliff City.
Divorces Filed
Bobby James Bloodworth and Fabiola S. Campos Bloodworth.
Amy L. Manning and Joshua T. Manning.
William Earl Benn and Barbara Ann Benn.
Jill Diane Campbell and Mohamad abd el Wares abd el Hamada.
Rachel Michelle Rubes and Alexander Xavier Rubes.
Felonies Filed
Amanda Jo Wood, enabling child sexual abuse.
Caleb Jordan Matthews, 2 counts of assault and battery on police officer.
Cameron Kile Shirley, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Hunter Austin Pettigrew, rape – first degree.
Jacob Lee Crites, burglary in the third degree.
Jimmy Dale Headrick, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Roman Eric Jones, trafficking heroin, child neglect.
Bambi Dera Guinn, trafficking methamphetamine.
Misdemeanors Filed
Neal Ernest Stephen (alias – Neal Earnest Stephen), threaten to perform act of violence.
Damon Justin George, public intoxication.
Johnny Jones, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Susie Jones, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Kendole Mooney, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Gelesha Nashay Ingram, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
David Martinez, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
