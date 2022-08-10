Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ernest Wanye McKenzie Jr., 49, Lindsay, and Jeanine Elaine Cross, 52, Ardmore.
Zachary Alan Beaty, 24, and Mackenzie Ann Haralson, 21, both of Edmond.
Matthew Brantz Lail, 32, Lindsay, and Ashley Nicole Gibbons, 35, Ada.
Michel A Meave Gomez, 24, and Destiny Nicole Pease, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Damon Ray McCallister, 20, and Emma Kate Owen, 19, both of Maysville.
Divorces Filed
Jackson Kemp Holland III and Nickie Dawn Holland.
Christina Renae Potter and Billy Wayne Potter.
Felonies Filed
Christopher Scott Herring, burglary in the second degree.
Jonas Martin Levy, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Emmanuel Todd Worley (alias – Todd Worley), burglary in the first degree.
Tiffany Ann Garza, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ladasha Williams, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Gregory Martin, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Christopher Scott Herring, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Colton Riley Franklin, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Summer Stane, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Giovanni Rene Amaya, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sean Michael McMann, protective order violation.
Patricia Curtis, actual physical control.
Tiffany Ann Garza, resisting an officer.
Ladasha Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gregory Martin, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jimmy Joe Smith, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
