Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Levi Markus Raper, 33, Pauls Valley, and Kristy Lee Hammond, 38, Wynnewood.
Matthew Dylan Pyle, 22, Elmore City, and Kambra Marie Roland, 21, Blanchard.
Jason Todd Johnston, 43, and Karen Delane Stephens, 40, both of Pauls Valley.
Wyatt Ulate Navarrete, 26, and Tameca Lee Jones, 21, both of Ada.
Divorces Filed
Corbin L. Gandy and Katie L. Gandy.
Breanna Chirse Butler and Jacob Wayne Butler.
Larry Ladon Morris and Susan Gayle Morris, a/k/a Susan Green-Morris.
Brandon Heath Winn and Shelby Angela Winn.
Felonies Filed
Randy Gean Schruder, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle.
Haden Michael Peck, bringing contraband into jail.
Stacy Ashley, obtaining cash by false pretense.
Steven William Baker, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jeremy James Johnston, trafficking methamphetamine.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joshua Tanner Holloway, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Nicole Russell, petit larceny.
Jackson Daniel Neal, petit larceny.
Alexis Garcia, acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Brian Keith Hart, stalking.
Jacob Lee Crites, obstructing officer.
Kevin Lee Scroggins, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Dalton Joseph Brousseau, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Juan P. Arguijo, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Dion Rae Abney, unlawful entry, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Jimmy Merele Majors, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to devote full time/attention to driving.
Jimmy Coffey Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Tucker Swartz, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jeremy James Johnston, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.