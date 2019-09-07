Marriages Filed
Rex Jason Sumner, 48, and Carla Denise Smith, 50, both of Pauls Valley.
Brian Todd Jones, 44, and Angela Yvonne Turner, 39, both of Lindsay.
Felonies Filed
Jason William Edwards, burglary in the second degree.
David Ayala, violating the Oklahoma Racketeer-Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, possession of drug proceeds or in the alternative endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act (UCDSA), possession of drug proceeds.
Ricky Michael Deaton Williamson, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Bradley Wayne Mosby, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Frankie Ray Redden, 2 counts of feloniously pointing firearm, felony discharging firearm into dwelling.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joey Wayne Deviney, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Michael Ray Cheatham, public intoxication.
Shawn David Lawson, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Edward Ray Loper, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, assault and battery.
Andrew Duane Swafford (alias – Andy Duane Swafford), obstructing officer.
