Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Mark Eric Weeks, 20, Pauls Valley, and Kacee Cheyenne Reed, 18, Wynnewood.
Tyler James Alderman, 28, Ada, and Alexis Rae Hill, 26, Stratford.
Jeremy David Cottrell, 48, Fairview, Tenn., and Teri Lynn Johnson, 46, Burns, Tenn.
Aaron Edward Moreno, 25, Pearland, Texas, and Kinzie Kay Jones, 23, Norman.
Divorces Filed
Adam J. Hacker and Donna J.L. Hacker.
Tasha Nanette Keith and James David Lawson Keith.
James Darrell McGregor II and Joanna Michelle McGregor.
Felonies Filed
Mitchell Todd Larimer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jeremy Trenton Stane, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summer Stane, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dia Lashawn Russell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Ashleigh Erin Hart, disturbing the peace.
Jennifer Martinez, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Raphael Ignacio Calvillo (alias – Rafael Calvillo), obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jerica Leeann Pitts, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.