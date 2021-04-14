Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Tanner Glen Shoemake, 25, Lindsay, and Haley Leeann Davis, 28, Bristow.
Jimmy Wayne Honeycutt, 55, and Pamelia Marie Keck, 62, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Jessie L.I. Powell and Melvin D. Powell.
Lauren E. Huggans and Michael R. Huggans.
Sandra Dawn Wardwell and Aaron Wayne Wardwell.
James Terrance Aaron and Elisa Dawn Aaron.
Sonja M. Taylor and Jimmy R. Taylor.
Michelle May Hanzouli and Ibrahim Hanzouli.
Felonies Filed
Jessica Marie Dekinder, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brocc Alexander Worley, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.
Luis Antonio Treto-Padilla, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brocc Alexander Worley, carrying weapons, public intoxication.
Barry Carder Deen, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Barry Carder Deen, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Luis Antonio Treto-Padilla, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Lonney Gene Baxter, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jay Brian Cloud, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Marshall, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Robert Kyle Miller, reckless conduct with firearm, resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.