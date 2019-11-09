Marriages Filed
Hubert Alan Hale, 48, Whitehouse, Texas, and Heather Leann Maddox, 41, Norman.
Kris Dale Moore, 38, and Brandi Denise McCurdy, 42, both of Davis.
Divorces Filed
Tiffany Dawn Montgomery and James Anthony Montgomery.
Miguel Angel Resendiz-Luis and Lisa Renee Resendiz.
Eric Lee Keeler and Talana Marie Keeler.
Bobby Mike Martin and Jan O. Martin.
Felonies Filed
Ryan Garza, grand larceny.
Jeffery Todd Mitchell, burglary in the second degree.
Stephanie Deann Morton, possession of firearm after former conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Carlos Javier Resendiz, dumping trash on public/private property.
Justin Wayne Morse, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Jami Lea Hickman, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Christian J. Hull, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Karen Allensworth, obtaining property by trick or deception.
Keely Lauren Vanderburg, obtaining property by false pretense.
Fred Douglas Rushing, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hali Rhiannon McConaty, actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Fred Douglas Rushing, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kae Dee Nye, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Trino Danesheon Nelson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
John Michael Britton II, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jennie Bland, assault and battery.
Mickey Dewayne Daniels, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
