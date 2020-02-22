Marriages Filed
Ada J. Gammill, 39, Madill, and Mackey Andrews, 33, Davis.
Jonathan J. Martinez, 31, Moore, and Renee Nicole Lovett, 32, Oklahoma City.
Zachary Scott Braden Davis, 24, and Kathryne Mercedes Creamer, 23, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
John Griffin and Lisa Griffin.
Tanner Bleu Melton and Jennifer Lynn Melton.
Zakary Tyler McLean and Emry Jordn Wood.
Felonies Filed
Cecil Lee Shells, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Paul Williams, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
William A. Patchell, 2 counts of manslaughter – first degree.
Rosalio Cabrera Ramirez, assault and battery on police officer, larceny at nighttime.
Kenneth Dale Amos, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brianna Dawn Peterson, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Felicia Lynn Bennett, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Deanna Lynn Morgan, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Regeana Dianne Sherrill (alias – Regeana Gonzalez), trespassing after being forbidden.
Rosalio Cabrera Ramirez, trespassing after being forbidden.
Amanda Virginia Smith, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Christopher Allen Trevino, public intoxication.
Bobbie Gail Wilkerson, public intoxication.
