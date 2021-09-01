Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Michael Alton Clemmer, 46, and Samantha Renee Taylor, 43, both of Stratford.
Wesley Earnest Frizzell, 29, and Jewel Petit Freedom, 28, both of Lindsay.
Steven Lynn Loper, 59, and Mitzi Dawne Whitaker, 51, both of Wynnewood.
Kevin Lynn Rolen, 40, Lindsay, and Jill Nicole Dehaven, 38, Midwest City.
Divorces Filed
Cathleen Marie Smith McGregor and Darell Wayne McGregor.
Jamie Watts and Thomas Watts.
Felonies Filed
Mohamed Mostafa Kamel Abdelrahman, attempting to prevent a person from giving testimony.
Khalil Muhammad Saafir, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Carl Wayne Dawson, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Khalil Muhammad Saafir, assault and battery, resisting an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Carl Wayne Dawson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis Rosalee Taylor, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Amanda Dyan Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gena Lenae Ann Payne, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Ian Lee O'Neal, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
