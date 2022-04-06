Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed
Hanah Marie Whittington and Chad Roy Whittington.
Dade Seth Eddy and Katelynn Ann Eddy.
Felonies Filed
Netonya Myleah Mathis Gunn, 2 counts of child neglect, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kevin Daniel Keenom, robbery by force or fear.
Daniel Lewis Roberts III, bringing controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Dale Scott Jones, cruelty to animals.
Cory Allen Ross, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Felix Gilbert Galvan, omitting to provide for minor child.
Nikki Lyn Terrell, falsely personate another to create liability.
Michael David Todd, burglary in the third degree.
Gordon Leroy Davis, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Brittany Dawn Miss Teel, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors Filed
Netonya Myleah Mathis Gunn, leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Richard Wayne Harris, domestic abuse – assault and battery, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gunner Aprill, disturbing the peace.
Bobby Webb, threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Michelle Lea Gibbs, assault and battery.
Michelle Simmons, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Nikki Lyn Terrell, obstructing officer, driving without a valid driver's license.
Michael David Todd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gordon Leroy Davis, threaten to perform act of violence, false reporting of crime.
Jay Simmons III, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Timothy Rochean Hutcheson Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Terry Joe Robertson, protective order violation.
Timothy Don Holland, operating a vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper.
