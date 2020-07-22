Marriages Filed
Bryan Benjamin Jordan, 28, and Meghan Rachelle White, 29, both of Bartlesville.
Felonies Filed
Rufus David Christie, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Stephan Lance Clements, assault and battery on police officer, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Heidi Hussey, aggravated assault and battery.
Malvin Joe Avriett, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Misdemeanors Filed
Richard Stultz, malicious injury to property – under $1,000, obstructing officer, public intoxication.
Peter John Magby, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jessy Allen Hines, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Seth Anthony Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting opened container of intoxication beverage.
William R. Grummons Jr., driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Tasha Ann Meltzer, larceny of merchandise from retailer, attempted knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Maci Raye Skinner, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Stephan Lance Clements, obstructing officer, resisting an officer.
Amy D. Moore, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Amy D. Moore, threaten to perform act of violence.
Bridgette Leanne Vaughn, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Sidney D. Baker, public intoxication, threaten to perform act of violence.
