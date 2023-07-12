Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Doug Lee Kauffman, 65, and Nina Shawn Chappell, 60, both of Wynnewood.
Robbie Aaron Young, 39, Byars, and Laci Nicole Prichard, 37, Stratford.
Richard Joseph McElcar III, 34, and Ashleigh Michelle Kilmer, 31, both of Pauls Valley.
Taylor Scott Masterson, 26, Noble, and Madison Kaylane Fitzgerald, 21, Maysville.
James Edward Flowers, 26, Konawa, and Katharine Harriet Roberts, 32, of Edmond.
Dennis Dawayne Hedgecoth, 37, and Amber Michelle Garna Day, 34, both of Pauls Valley.
Jesse Salvador Morataya, 31, Vernon, Texas, and Irma Esperanza Gonzalez Salguero, 27, Texistepeque, Santa Ana.
Divorces Filed
David Rodriguez and Vanessa Kay Rodriguez.
James Matthews and Cindy Matthews.
Justin Wayne Stebbins and Kristina Nicole Michawd Stebbins.
Felonies Filed
Ryan Lester Grumbles, burglary in the second degree.
Tyler Levi Hicks, bail jumping.
Richard Scott Smith, 6 counts of child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Jimmy Joe Smith, possession of stolen vehicle.
Paul Ray Bryan, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ryan Todd Prichard, stalking.
Randy Lee Cannon, sexual battery.
Ricky Joseph Rodriguez, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Dakota Lee Washington, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jacob K. Knight, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Richard Scott Smith, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Randy Lee Cannon, public intoxication.
Steven Davis, disturbing the peace.
David Wayne Edwards, petit larceny.
Amy Lynn Edwards (alias – Amy Lynn Castleman, Amy Edwards, Amy Lynn Griffin), petit larceny.
Anthony Brian Huggins, public intoxication.
Jimmy Dale Headrick, assault and battery.
Clinton Leroy Huffman, petit larceny.
Matthew Allen Connett, public intoxication.
Ryan Todd Prichard, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Ronnie Lynn Davis, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Ricky Joseph Rodriguez, public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Jeremy John Magruder, petit larceny.
David de la Garza, defrauding an innkeeper/restaurateur.
Russell Dean Herring, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Connie Leann Fires, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Lonnie Dean Vanallen Jr., public intoxication.
Cody John Cove, resisting an officer.
Shawn Thomas Lindsey, reckless conduct with firearm.
Aaron David George, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Ashley Danielle Welsh, disturbing the peace.
