Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Ralph Daniel Sparks, 37, Norman, and Kaylyn Shea Tate, 34, Maysville.
Harly Ray Byrd, 32, and Ashton Denise Lack, 31, both of Pauls Valley.
Juan Jesus Sanchez, 26, Pauls Valley, and Joselyn Daniela Medina, 26, Paoli.
Christian James Hilderbrandt, 22, and Makayla Marie Trammell, 20, both of Lindsay.
Divorces Filed
Teri Lynn Hammons and Ray Dewain Hammons.
Kimberly Isabel Colmenarez and Cecilio Villafana Ortiz.
Sharlee Lynn Williams and Theodore Leon Williams Jr.
Felonies Filed
Zachery Glyn Powell, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Jarrett Allen Jones, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Tony Enweremadu (a/k/a Tony Chinedum Aghaji Enweremadu, Chukwunonso Anthony Enweremadu), manslaughter – first degree (use of a telephone by person operating commercial motor vehicle) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (driving under the influence of marijuana) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper having due regard for the highway conditions) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper and at a speed greater than would allow the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop within an assured clear distance ahead), manslaughter – first degree (use of a telephone by person operating commercial motor vehicle) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (driving under the influence of marijuana) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper having due regard for the highway conditions) or in the alternative manslaughter – first degree (operating a motor vehicle in a manner not reasonable or proper and at a speed greater than would allow the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop within an assured clear distance ahead).
Hai Ngoc Fieu, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Tyarian Dashaun Hawthorne, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Tyrone Ladale Herron, distribution of controlled dangerous substance including possession with intent to distribute.
Lane Garrett Dowty, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jarrett Allen Jones, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Morgan Lee Roberts, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jacyee Baileigh Zeller, public intoxication.
Joshua Howard Davis, public intoxication.
