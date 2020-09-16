Marriages Filed
Charles Gregory Lucas, 55, and Nancy Jo Howard, 54, both of Elmore City.
Hunter Scott Pemberton, 28, and Shea Lee McNeill, 26, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Jonathan Marcus Wright and Teannakay Jean Stapp.
Felonies Filed
Matthew Harris, stalking.
Joshua James Johnson, assault and battery with deadly weapon, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Seth Aaron White, attempting to suborn perjury.
Ladana Ivey, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.
Christopher Ivey, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Justin Lee Lambeth, larceny-burglary of controlled dangerous substance.
Amy Raper, assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cesar Reyna-Ocampo, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Colton Woods, injuring the property of another.
Veronica Renee Adel Rico, injuring the property of another.
Katherine Laney, public intoxication.
Donald Gene McCurley, stalking.
Ronny Clyde Simmons, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Angela Dawn Zeller, protective order violation.
Ladana Ivey, domestic abuse – assault and battery, obstructing officer.
Justin Lee Lambeth, possession of controlled dangerous substance, protective order violation.
Amy Raper, disturbing the peace.
Jacob Williams, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Sharon A. Williams, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
William Ivey, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Dianna Michelle Tomberlin, obstructing officer.
Gayla Mae Ake, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saul Gasper Gorostiza, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
