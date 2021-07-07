Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brandon Lee Russell, 22, Wynnewood, and Karina Marie Richards, 20, Castle Rock, Colo.
Floyd Nolan Bullard, 75, Elmore City, and Cathey Sue Scott, 68, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Arlis Sudbury and Lana R. Sudbury.
Felonies Filed
Deanne Fay Vestle, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Earl C. Miles, feloniously pointing firearm.
Tyler Levi Hicks, aggravated assault and battery.
Dijon Lamont Allen, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Kally Vernece Johnson, 2 counts of child neglect.
Jessica Lynne Youmans, child abuse.
Misdemeanors Filed
Ruben Trillo Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Richard Dale Gooley, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Christopher Bradley Gonzales, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brandi Beth Self, public intoxication.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, public intoxication.
Kaitlyn Grace Riddle, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Dustin Ray Ezell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Joseph Victor Laval, public intoxication.
Daina J. Halford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Cameron Michael Cassell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lacy Dawn Cowan, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Carla Jo Carmon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lacy Curry, assault and battery.
