Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Johnny Lynn Weatherford, 49, Pauls Valley, and Charity Dawn Tackett, 42, Blanchard.
Divorces Filed
Amy Nicole Gutierrez and Jose Urbano Gutierrez Angeles.
Bobby Jack Chandler Jr. and Deonna Kay Blankenship Chandler.
Ranulfo R Leon Jr. and Alicia Leon.
Darla Sue Simmons and Joseph Lewis Simmons.
Felonies Filed
Joseph Lewis Simmons, 2 counts of burglary in the second degree, 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Jamie Rae Page, possession of drug proceeds, use of a telecomm in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Timothy Shaun Bradley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Johnny Lee Pope, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Janae Nicole Kay Teeter, arson – second degree.
Caleb Jordan Matthews, 2 counts of feloniously pointing firearm, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
David Gene Wood, 13 counts of rape – first degree, forcible oral sodomy, 2 counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12, 3 counts of lewd acts with a child, manufacturing child pornography.
Misdemeanors Filed
Caleb Jordan Matthews, reckless conduct with firearms, violation of ex-parte protective order, obstructing officer.
Renyae Lee Dunagan, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
