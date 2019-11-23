Marriages Filed
Noah Dee Jones, 37, and Mallorie Leeann Jones, 34, both of Lindsay.
Benjamin Luke Boyer, 30, Hutchinson, Kansas, and Cailee Renea Gilbreath, 28, Lubbock, Texas.
Aaron Michael Galaviz, 26, Maysville, and Morgan Rae Taylor, 23, Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Santee R. Wade and Rebecca L. Green.
Tawnya Gayle Stevens and Marvin John Stevens.
Lori Hatman and William D. Hatman.
Felonies Filed
Kahlan Jerree Gibson, possession of firearm while on probation.
Douglas Max Wallace, bringing contraband into jail, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Douglas Max Wallace, possession of controlled dangerous substance by an inmate in a penal institution, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Heather Rae Tucker, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Jawuan Tyree Garza, assault and battery on a police officer.
Christopher Daniel Welch, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kendrick Phelps, domestic abuse – assault and battery after former conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Bennie Grace Yarbrough, assault and battery.
Kevin Valerio, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gerald Ray Wood, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Melody Connie Brantley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeri Lea Harford (alias – Jeri Lea Luman), resisting an officer.
Lonnie Lee Kueneman, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Douglas Max Wallace, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Steven Lynn Weaver, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Callie Anne Shirley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Abigail Marie Bailey, trespassing after being forbidden.
Zakary Tyler McLean, petit larceny.
Michaela Thornton, assault.
Kay Ivey, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
