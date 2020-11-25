Marriages Filed
James Dean Morris, 57, Shawnee, and Tina Rene Ely, 52, Pauls Valley.
Brandon Lee Kelsey, 26, Irving, Texas, and Bipika K C, 26, Stratford.
Michael D'cota Ramming, 26, Lindsay, and Heather Ashley Langlinais, 26, Keller, Texas.
Lane Alden Pruitt, 27, and Taylor Rene Johnson, 26, both of Lindsay.
Zachary Colton Skadal, 21, Wynnewood, and Jordyn Raelynn Dudley, 21, Pauls Valley.
Juan Carlos Ramirez-Miave, 36, and Mallory Leeann Neal, 31, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Nevada Shae Schaefer Bare and Tyler Wayne Bare.
Matthew Adam Thomas and Jennifer Nicole Thomas.
Felonies Filed
Justin Dillion Upchurch, 2 counts of assault with intent to kill.
Eric Wayne Taylor, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Amanda Stowers, aggravated possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Kyle William Holman, aggravated possession of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brian Lynn Jacobs, obstructing officer, resisting an officer, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joshua Sherman, unlawful entry.
Brandon Dominique Jones, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jacob Dalton Collins, assault and battery.
