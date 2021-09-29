Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Justin Davis Ramsey, 34, and Tabitha Kay Blackburn, 31, both of Lindsay.
Tyler Scott Piatt, 25, and Brittany Nicole Porterfield, 24, both of Edmond.
James Allen Nelms, 48, and Jennifer June Benoit, 46, both of Elmore City.
Brandt C. Tschirhart, 28, Broken Arrow, and Keyvia Monique Basaldua, 26, Wynnewood.
Felonies Filed
Kyle Patrick Craig, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Chuck Adam Compton, stalking in violation of court order.
Chuck Adam Compton, possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) by an inmate.
Andrew Wayne Ellett, grand larceny.
Jason Rafael Barahona, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Scott Christian, conspiracy, burglary in the second degree.
Devin Andrew Fraley, conspiracy, burglary in the second degree.
Tyler Daniel Lemmings, possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail.
Matthew Grant Maness, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Lyndsi Jae Drennan, child neglect.
Daryl Lynn Rushing, cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors Filed
Devin Andrew Fraley, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Lawrence Wisk, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Tyler Daniel Lemmings, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Scott Christian, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Andrew Wayne Ellett, petit larceny.
Stephanie Renee Crouse (alias – Stephanie Renee Edwards), carrying weapons, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.