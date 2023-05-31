Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
David Virgil Chandler, 51, and Jennifer Michelle Kimbro, 33, both of Wynnewood.
James Carrson French, 21, and Salynn Nicole Edson, 22, both of Pauls Valley.
Steven Ray Foster, 58, and Kelley Leigh Strohm-Roberts, 51, both of Hennepin.
Christopher Thomas Gregg, 30, Ada, and Michal Cheyenne Hylton, 26, Wayne.
Steven Mitchell Neal, 38, and Megan Nicole Foster, 29, both of Pauls Valley.
Shannon Taylor Walling, 45, El Reno, and Alecia Marie Weatherford, 45, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Jill Rose Wilson and Joshua Ronald Wilson.
Sheena Cox and Jonathan Cox.
Sherri L. Snell and Robert Jacob Snell.
Felonies Filed
Wesley Deshawn Peters, rape – first degree, rape by instrumentation, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Clinton Lee Miller, stalking, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Alex Michael Odell, 3 counts of lewd acts with a child under 12.
Carl Thomas, 5 counts of shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shannon Lynn Webster (alias – Shannon Lynn Thompson), conspiracy to commit a felony.
Amy Lynn White, burglary in the second degree.
Precious Raquel Byrd, assault and/or battery on medical care provider.
Kathleen Nicole Tolison, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Justin Roger Johnson, larceny of farm equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Charlotte Lynn Flanagan, larceny of farm equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Brandon Morgan, larceny of farm equipment, conspiracy to commit a felony.
William Brandon Fawell, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Dante Guiza, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Felix Torres, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Michael Romero, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Albert Lee Price, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jason D. Knight, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Arville Brad Stroud Jr. (alias – Brad Stroud Jr.), battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Angela Renee Lewis (alias – Angiela Renee Lewis), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Misdemeanors Filed
Shannon Lynn Webster (alias – Shannon Lynn Thompson), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Precious Raquel Byrd, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Jon Anthony Davila, petit larceny.
Clinton Leroy Huffman, petit larceny.
Abigail Marie Bailey, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ethan Stroud, petit larceny.
Justin Roger Johnson, petit larceny.
Timothy Adam Spencer, assault and battery.
Robert Dale Hayles, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Ryan Long, disturbing the peace.
Cecil Lee Shells, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Jaden Leigh Dockery, public intoxication.
Manuel Jamie Madrid Jr., obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Jason D. Knight, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Abigail Marie Bailey, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jordan Chase Richardson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.