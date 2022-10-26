Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Dakota James Meadows, 24, and Maggie Le Thompson, 21, both of Elmore City.

Anthony Christopher Garcia, 26, Walnut, Calif., and Ariana Christine Chavira, 27, Eastvale, Calif.

Michael Seth Hines, 24, and Maraunah Lee Ann Weeks, 25, both of Pauls Valley.

Bobby James Bloodworth, 26, and Amiah Payton Klimple, 21, both of Elmore City.

Clayton Wayne Bennett, 19, Elmore City, and Sicilly Lynn-Dawn Blaylock, 19, Bristow.

Divorces Filed

James Robert Lewis and Kelly Michell Lewis.

Charles Lee Brandon Keller and Bonita Faith King Finley.

Felonies Filed

Erin Lynn Brisco, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Naseem Ahmad Adams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Randy Lee Cannon, cruelty to animals.

Misdemeanors Filed

Albert D. Castleberry, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.

Steven B. Christian, threaten to perform act of violence.

Jarrett Williams, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Lindsy Turner, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.

Robert Dean Mooneyham, threaten to perform act of violence.

Michael David Todd, assault and battery.

Michael David Todd, assault on police officer.

Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), assault on police officer.

