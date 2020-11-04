Marriages Filed
Christopher Winston Rogers, 29, and Samantha Nichole Pena, 24, both of Sulphur.
Cory Tyler Foster, 31, Oklahoma City, and Lauryn Ashley Gregory, 32, Purcell.
Douglas Alan Winter, 55, and Angela Dawn Perry, 49, both of Edmond.
Toby Wayne Gravatt, 48, and Cami Renee Choate, 50, both of Norman.
Matthew Richard Matthias Jr., 24, Morrisville, Pa., and Gemma Viviana Bejarano, 23, Socorro, N.M.
Kolby JN Mason, 21, Noble, and Brylie Katlyn Shropshire, 21, Oklahoma City.
Randolph Lynn Hugo Jr., 42, Lindsay, and Summerdawn Marie Macquarrie, 40, Moore.
Divorces Filed
Carol C. Norman and Johnny Lee Norman.
Cappacino Mansfield Adams and Elisha S. Adams.
Rickey Gene Sorrels and Kalaugha Sue Sorrels.
Teresa D. Liles Dickenson and Robert D. Dickenson Jr.
Gokul Gautam and Kaitlynn Paige Gautam.
Larry Kennith Harrison and Tina Louise Harrison.
Felonies Filed
Brian Tate Shannon, bribing an officer.
Richard Basil Ailes, possession of firearm while serving a term of probation for any felony.
Donnie Lee Morris, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shane Michael Flanagan, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.
Misdemeanors Filed
Teresa Darlene Hughey, reckless conduct with firearm.
Rebecca Ruth McGuire, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angela Dunn, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
