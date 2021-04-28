Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Austin James Peshel, 25, and Brittany Paige Ramming, 23, both of Lindsay.

Christopher Lee Guy, 31, and Nuzanne Nicole Gleason, 30, both of Wynnewood.

Cole Allen Atkinson, 24, Walnut Grove, Mo., and Tailor Ellen Fields, 23, Wynona.

Divorces Filed

Katie Marie Arnn and Aaron David Paul Arnn.

Tanner David Cassell and Alyssa Brooke Cassell.

Kurt A. Pyleman and Tawni Lynn Ward.

Ethan Lloyd Young and Tiffany Nicole Young.

Dianna J. Krantz and Mark E. Krantz.

Ranae Sprowls and Jonas Sprowls.

Ricky Joe Hyatt and Tanya Hyatt.

Felonies Filed

Dian Chlin Jiang, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.

Xiaouxue Chen, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.

Loren Craig Cantrell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas E. Hunt, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Feng Chen, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.

Jessica Danell Green, feloniously pointing firearm.

Korye Philip Craig, assault and battery with deadly weapon.

Misdemeanors Filed

Wilburn Lee Mobley, making obscene comments by use of telephone.

Vernon F. Luckinbill, threaten to perform act of violence.

Patrick Keith Hook, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Robert David Bagby, disturbing the peace, public intoxication.

