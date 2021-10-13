Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Derik Duane Fogle, 38, Maysville, and Kristin Laine Martin, 39, Pauls Valley.
Scott Michael Lovett, 27, and Ekateryna Angel Bartell, 24, both of Oklahoma City.
Brett Matthew Widmer, 26, Forney, Texas, and Catherine Marie Keck, 27, Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Orvil L. Baxter and Tereasa K. Baxter.
Chester Linn Duncan and Kayla Michelle Duncan.
Jamie King and Clifford Derek King.
Felonies Filed
Arielle Michelle Moyer, 2 counts of larceny of lost property, conspiracy to commit larceny of lost property.
David Lee Davis, larceny of lost property, conspiracy to commit larceny of lost property.
Walter Jess Bailey, 2 counts of assault and battery on police officer.
Lonney Gene Baxter (a/k/a Lonnie Gene Baxter), possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Arielle Michelle Moyer, debit card fraud, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert Harris, 2 counts of domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Andrew Wayne Ellett, obstructing officer, resisting an officer.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, petit larceny, escape from arrest or detention.
Lonney Gene Baxter (a/k/a Lonnie Gene Baxter), driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked).
