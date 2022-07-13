Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kenneth Randall Choate, 40, Ada, and Brittany Lynne Bailes, 40, Stratford.
David Fred Harrelson, 57, Elmore City, and Lyhoma Lynn Wootten, 37, Amity, Ar.
Cody James Mooney, 22, and Diana Nicole Cardenas, 27, both of Pauls Valley.
Kenneth Ray Lakin, 53, Moore, and Tiffany Danette Craft, 43, Sulphur.
Adam Kyle Morton, 39, Maysville, and Megan Arlaine Green, 40, Stratford.
Divorces Filed
Micah Leann McFarland and Chad Christopher McFarland.
Tylar Ranae Knowles and Sheldon Edward Knowles.
Jessica M. Lane and Cody L. Lane.
Melissa Abigail Walker and Rodney James Walker.
Felonies Filed
Montana Eugene Castleman, bail jumping.
Krystin Louise Curtz, enabling child abuse.
Dakota Lewis Lee Brumley, child abuse by injury.
Andrew Glenn Yoss, 2 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of use of photographic equipment in a clandestine manner.
Kevin Ray Wilson, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dernattel Paul Foucher, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Misdemeanors Filed
Deborah Sue Copeland, public intoxication.
Dernattel Paul Foucher, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Megan Rhea Woods, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Anthony Romero, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Daryl James Brousseau, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cody Austin Cunningham, furnishing alcoholic beverage to a person under 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.